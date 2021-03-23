Bratenahl Police pursuit ends with 16-year-old boy breaking clavicle in crash

By Rachel Vadaj | March 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 9:15 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bratenahl Police pursuit that started with police trying to pull over a 16-year-old boy ended with the teen being hospitalized after crashing in Cleveland, according to Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the foreign agency pursuit ended in the westbound lanes of I-90 near the East 55th Street exit when the car crashed at 3 a.m. on Monday.

The 16-year-old was taken to University Hospitals with a broken clavicle, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia confirmed Bratenahl Police are handling the investigation.

