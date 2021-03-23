1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two brothers accused in a 2021 deadly double shooting outside a Parma bar has pleaded guilty.

On March 13, 2021 security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno were outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road when they were both fatally shot.

Parma police said Juan Perez, 29, was the gunman and his brother, Luis Candelario, 31, drove the get-away vehicle.

On Monday, Candelario pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula on Sept. 27.

Perez is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, attempted murder and having weapons while under disability. His trial date has not yet been set.

Cruz was an off duty Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer.

Timoteo Cruz (Family of Tim Cruz)

According to Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak, Acierno, 29, of Parma, was walking through the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he was shot and killed.

Sean Acierno ((Source: Facebook))

Cruz, 27, of Cleveland, returned fire after Acierno was shot and struck Perez, police said.

Both suspects were arrested several hours after the murders.

Cruz had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2017.

