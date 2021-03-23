2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges

Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelairo (Source: Parma police)
Juan Carlos Perez, Luis Carlos Candelairo (Source: Parma police)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two brothers accused in a 2021 deadly double shooting outside a Parma bar has pleaded guilty.

On March 13, 2021 security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno were outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road when they were both fatally shot.

Parma police said Juan Perez, 29, was the gunman and his brother, Luis Candelario, 31, drove the get-away vehicle.

On Monday, Candelario pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. He will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula on Sept. 27.

Perez is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, attempted murder and having weapons while under disability. His trial date has not yet been set.

Cruz was an off duty Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer.

Timoteo Cruz
Timoteo Cruz (Family of Tim Cruz)

According to Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak, Acierno, 29, of Parma, was walking through the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he was shot and killed.

Sean Acierno
Sean Acierno ((Source: Facebook))

Cruz, 27, of Cleveland, returned fire after Acierno was shot and struck Perez, police said.

Both suspects were arrested several hours after the murders.

Cruz had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2017.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday...
1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
Men are seen dancing on top of an RTA bus around 2:30 a.m. June 5th.
Caught on Camera: Men dance on roof of RTA bus, others pound on windshield as party spills into Cleveland streets
A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
19-year-old Berea man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
19-year-old Cleveland man sentenced to over 70 years in prison
A 41-year-old woman was charged after leading police on a chase through several cities in...
Woman charged for leading Parma police on chase through several cities in Northeast Ohio

Latest News

Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
A shortage of school bus drivers caused the Rapid City Area School District to cancel a number...
OSHP: Driver strikes Stark County school bus, causes another car to crash into house
The Chocolate Bar
The Chocolate Bar closes its Cleveland doors after 13 years
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says
Lorain school safety officer on leave for excessive force investigation, district says