2 brothers accused of a deadly double shooting outside Parma bar indicted by the grand jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted the two brothers accused of murdering a security guard and a patron outside a Parma bar.
Juan Perez was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, attempted murder and having weapons while under disability.
His bond is set at $5 million and he will be back in court on March 29.
Luis Candelario was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.
His bond was set at $2 million and he will also be back in court on March 29.
Parma police said on March 13, Perez shot and killed security guard Timoteo Cruz and patron Sean Acierno outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road and Candelario drove the get-away vehicle.
Cruz was an off duty Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer.
According to Parma Police Lieutenant Daniel Ciryak, Acierno, 29, of Parma, was walking through the parking lot around 2 a.m. when he was shot and killed.
Cruz, 27, of Cleveland, returned fire after Acierno was shot and struck Perez, police said.
Both suspects were arrested several hours after the murders.
Cruz had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2017.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.