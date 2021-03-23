Browns add yet another veteran to defense

Jackson, a former fifth-round pick out of Tennessee, joins a Browns defensive line led by All-Pro Myles Garrett and anchored in the middle by veteran Sheldon Richardson. DT Andrew Billings, a free-agent signing last year, is back with the team after opting out for the 2020 season, and DT Jordan Elliott, a third-round pick in 2020, is set to enter his second NFL season. DT Larry Ogunjobi — a starter for the past three seasons — recently signed with the Bengals, DT Vincent Taylor signed with the Texans and DE Olivier Vernon, a starter for the past two seasons, is an unrestricted free agent.