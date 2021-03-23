Browns’ new linebacker has Super Bowl in his sights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anthony Walker Jr. had one interception last season, and it came against ... us.
But after he walked off the field at First Energy Stadium following the Colts’ nine-point loss to the Browns, he had a message for his teammates.
“I knew they were a playoff team,” Walker said. “I talked to Coach Stefanski, I told him ‘when we played you guys last year I told the guys in our locker room that’s a great football team over there’. When you can stop the run, and run the football, you’re going to put yourself in position to be successful in the NFL.”
Walker will only help that cause, because his game doesn’t end on the field. How respected is he? Chris Ballard, the Colts’ G.M., praised him heavily, saying Walker can be a head coach someday, or a G.M..
And his friend and former teammate Darius Leonard called him an amazing person, leader and player.
“Definitely always great to have the respect of your peers and close friends,” Walker said.
“A lot of great people over there, especially Darius Leonard, a guy who played right next to me for three years.”
Well, for at least one year ... this year ... Walker will try to help put the Browns over the top. At this point, with all of these additions, that’s a realistic goal.
Dare we say it? Super Bowl?
“You talk about a team that is a fourth-and-one away from beating the Kansas City Chiefs and going on to the next round. A team that you could say is a couple pieces away or maybe a play or two away from being in talks of playing in the Super Bowl last year.
“At the end of the day, I want to win and that is why Cleveland is the place I chose.”
