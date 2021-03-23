Canton health officials concerned after 4 people fatally overdose in 5 days

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton City Public Health officials said four people died of suspected drug overdoses in Stark County from March 15, 2021 to March 20, 2021.
Health officials said there have also been an increase in overdose emergency room visits over the weekend.
According to health officials, toxicology testing is underway to determine which drug(s) caused this recent increase.
They said they will continue to monitor the situation.
People can call the Opiate Hotline at 330-454-4357 for information on detox and treatment.
Narcan is available at Coleman Crisis 24 hours a day, 330-452-6000.
You can also order Narcan from Canton City Public Health by mail order.
