Cleveland Clinic experts discuss controversy surrounding AstraZeneca vaccine doses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be effective.
Data from a U.S. trial was released this week showing the vaccine to be 79% effective when it comes to symptomatic disease and 100% effective against severe disease and hospitalizations.
“This is the interim analysis,” said Dr. Thaddeous Steppenbeck. “So this is kind of the peak the regulators get in the middle of the trial.”
Dr. Steppenbeck, with the Cleveland Clinic, told 19 News the AstraZeneca vaccine works similarly to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The results are really consistent with what we’ve been seeing with the other vaccines,” said Steppenbeck.
But will the trial move forward?
On Tuesday morning, the Data and Safety Monitoring Board put out a statement questioning if the data released in AstraZeneca’s reports were outdated, while other U.S. health professionals are wondering if blood clots could be a major side effect after they were reported in previous trials.
“This was an observation that had been seen in a few patients that hasn’t held up in the study,” said Steppenbeck.
While the fate of AstraZeneca’s vaccine here in the U.S. is still up in the air, other vaccines are also being tested. The Cleveland Clinic is doing its own research on a potential vaccine that is currently in the animal research phase, but showing great promise.
Health professionals expect more vaccines to be created, but with the rate the current vaccines are being made, they don’t believe Americans will need them, but see them being a huge asset to other countries.
