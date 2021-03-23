Cleveland mayoral candidate pool grows: Zack Reed in the race

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pool of candidates for Cleveland mayor just became a little bigger. Former City Councilman Zack Reed announced his bid on Monday.
“It’s time for a new vision,” Reed told 19 News. It’s not his first time running for Cleveland mayor.
Reed, a Democrat, ran in the last election in 2017 but lost to incumbent Mayor Frank Jackson. Cleveland’s mayoral race is non-partisan.
“I’ve got experience to bring people together,” said Reed, who spent 16 years as a Cleveland city councilman.
As mayor, he said he’ll focus strongly on two things: keeping Clevelanders healthy and keeping the city safe, adding that kids are the key to strengthening our neighborhoods.
“If we’re going to give everybody in the city an opportunity to live out their full dreams we’ve got to give our children a better educational system than they have right now,” he said, stressing the importance of improving success within the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.
Reed also said local police need better support, both when it comes to staffing and resources.
“We’ve got to put 2,000 police officers on the street. I mean you cannot — with the current police force that we have in place right now — you cannot talk about public safety when you don’t have the men and women in blue able to go out there on that front line,” Reed said.
Reed isn’t the first candidate to officially announce a run for Cleveland mayor.
Earlier this year, nonprofit executive Justin Bibb also announced his bid, and more candidates are likely to come. Incumbent Mayor Jackson has not yet officially said whether he’ll run for a fifth term.
Cleveland’s mayoral race is a little different than other races around the state. The primary will be in September, not in May. And then the top two vote-getters will move on to the general election in November.
