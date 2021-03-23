Cleveland police release pictures of ‘persons of interest’ in double homicide at My Friends Restaurant

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland police released two surveillance pictures Tuesday afternoon of “persons of interest” wanted in connection with the double homicide at My Friends Restaurant in the 11000 block of Detroit Avenue early Monday.
A total of four people were shot around 4 a.m.
Keondre Austin, 27, of Cleveland, and Geongela Rivers, 23, of Euclid, died from their injuries.
A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, leg and face. Police said he arrived at MetroHealth Medical Center by private auto.
A 29-year-old man was shot in the leg. Officers found him in the kitchen area of the restaurant.
Both the 25-year-old and the 29-year-old have been arrested in connection with the shootings.
The 25-year-old has been booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail and the 29-year-old remains at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Their names and charged have not been released.
Cleveland police said after interviewing multiple people, preliminary information indicates two separate groups of people were seated inside the restaurant, when the 25-year-old man and Austin began arguing.
Police said the 25-year-old man and the 29-year-old man then began shooting at one other and Austin.
According to police, multiple shell casings were found and two guns were confiscated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 216-623-5464.
Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.