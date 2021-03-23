Dump truck driver who allegedly struck overhead sign in deadly I-480 accident, fails to show up for court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of the Western Star dump truck who allegedly caused a fatal accident after hitting a sign on I-480 near State Road in Cleveland failed to show up for his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning.
An arrest warrant has now been issued for Jason Beard, 38.
Beard was indicted on two charges of aggravated vehicular homicide.
Daniel Ripepi, 62, was killed after the sign crashed onto his pickup truck on Sept. 24, 2020.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Beard was driving with the bed of his dump truck raised and it clipped the sign.
Beard, who was not injured in the accident, was working on an ODOT construction project between I76 and State Road.
