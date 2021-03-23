iHeartMedia’s radio stations to move to downtown Cleveland space with street-level studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - iHeartMedia Cleveland announced plans this week to move its regional offices and studios from Independence into a downtown building.
Nine radio stations will move as part of the 10-year lease agreement, including 100.7 WMMS, Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM, and Majic 105.7. Additionally, the company’s regional sales, marketing, digital, and traffic operations will relocate.
The new facility will feature a marquee broadcast studio at street level on Euclid Avenue.
Moving to the new space will bring 100 employees into downtown Cleveland’s business landscape.
“We are delighted that iHeartMedia will be locating their regional headquarters in downtown Cleveland, bringing 100 communication and technology jobs to the 668 Building and the Euclid Avenue Historic District,” Joe Marinucci, president and CEO of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance, said.
The new space at 668 Euclid Avenue is expected to be operation by the end of 2021.
