‘Just thrown out on the freeway, like she was nothing’: Family of Cleveland woman shot and dumped on highway desperate for justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman on the side of I-77 North near the Woodland exit around 1 in the morning on Saturday.
“Just thrown out on the freeway just like she’s a piece of paper — like she was nothing,” said Cynthia Austin, the victim’s mother. “What kind of human being can do something like that?”
The young woman was Darnesha Johnson, Cynthia Austin’s beloved daughter.
“She would give the shirt off her back to anybody,” Austin said of her daughter. “That’s what got her killed. Her heart was full of gold. She’d do anything for anybody. Homeless people, she’d help homeless people when she didn’t have nowhere to go. That’s what kind of person she was.”
Johnson had been shot in the head and the neck and died at the scene. Her mother says she had spoken to her daughter earlier that evening.
“My daughter called me Friday night,” Austin said. “It happened at 1 o’clock in the morning. She called me and said, ‘Mom do you wanna go to a paint and wine — sip and wine?’ She said, ‘Mommy, if you go I’ll pay your way and come and get you,’ and that was the last time I heard from my daughter. I was supposed to see her the next day.”
Austin says her daughter had been to Henry’s Bar on Clark Avenue and was last seen at another bar on West 67th and Denison Avenue. Johnson’s mother says her daughter left that bar with her fiancé and multiple people saw them arguing.
“As a mother I won’t wish this on any, any parent to have to go through a tragedy like this,” said Austin. “I just want justice for my Darnesha.”
Cleveland police say they have a suspect as well as a warrant out for that person’s arrest, but they have not told us who that person is.
“If you listening to this interview, please turn yourself in,” said Michael Young, Johnson’s stepfather. “Go on and be a man and turn yourself in you know? Do it for Darnesha, man. You owe that to her.”
Johnson leaves behind a 13-year-old son.
The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with Johnson’s funeral expenses.
