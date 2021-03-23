Man who robbed bank in Shaker Heights still wanted by the FBI

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland FBI is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of robbing PNC Bank in Shaker Heights.
The robbery occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at the PNC Bank located at 20711 Chagrin Blvd., according to a press release.
The suspect is a man in his 40s or 50s standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, the FBI said. He weighs between 200 and 250 pounds. The FBI said he did not have visible tattoos or piercings. He wore a black and blue jacket, blue jeans, a black face mask and darkly-colored tennis shoes, according to a press release.
The FBI said the man entered the bank and leapt over the counter.
He threw a plastic bag at a teller and said, “give me the money, put the money in the bag, no funny money and no playing,” according to a press release.
The teller placed money in the bag and gave it back to the suspect, the FBI said.
The man then demanded money from a second teller, saying, “put the money in the bag, empty your drawer,” according to a press release.
The suspect removed money from the second teller’s drawer and placed it in the bag, the FBI said.
Then the suspect handed the bag to the first teller. The FBI said he told a third teller: “Get the money from him.”
A third teller took money from the drawer and put it in the bag that the first teller was still holding, according to a press release.
The suspect grabbed the bag, leapt back over the counter and hollered “do not follow me” before fleeing in an unknown direction.
Contact the Cleveland FBI at 1-877-FBI-OHIO or the Shaker Heights Police Department at 216-491-1220 with information about this robbery.
PNC Bank is offering a reward of $5,000 to anyone who knows about the suspect’s identity.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Reward money is available for information that leads to identification and prosecution of the person responsible.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.