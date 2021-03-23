Northeast Ohio Weather: Warm pattern rolls on with rain on the way

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More in the way of clouds today, but we still make it well in the 60s this afternoon. I have us staying above 50 degrees tonight for temperatures. A series of storms will be impacting Ohio the rest of the week with plenty of chances of rain coming at us. This first one will track well west of us. It’ll be in Iowa tonight. This will just bring us some mainly light showers later tonight and through the day tomorrow. A second wave of energy, however, arrives Thursday afternoon with some steadier rain. The most intense system tracks through early Friday. I have the heaviest rain falling Thursday night. The team is monitoring. A stronger south wind tomorrow will spike our temperatures into the 70s. Looks like we will be around 70 degrees Thursday. Colder air arrives Friday and into the weekend.