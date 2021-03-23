Ohio nursing home residents & their loved-ones rejoice after Gov. DeWine eases visitation guidelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families will once again be able to visit their loved ones in nursing homes or assisted living facilities — for the first time since the pandemic began.
Gov. DeWine announced Monday that the state is easing some of the guidelines for visitation.
It’s a relief for Jessie Smith, the director of social services at Rocky River Gardens in Cleveland. She’s been there for the last three months and says the change in people when they see their families is amazing to witness.
“To see that kind of life come out of them it’s kind of wonderful. We get to go home, they have a room. And that’s what they’ve had for 14 months, so this is huge,” Smith said.
DeWine says visitations aren’t just allowed, but now required as long as safety guidelines are being met.
“We’re allowing vaccinated residents to have physical touch with their visitors while wearing a mask. Previously, being able to hug or touch someone was certainly discouraged,” DeWine announced during his press conference Monday morning.
Visitors must still be screened for COVID-19 when they arrive at a facility, and they must sign in.
DeWine also says visits can happen in a person’s room and last at least 30 minutes.
“Finally for the first time in a year... huge load has been lifted and it feels good, and promising, and hopeful,” Smith added.
DeWine said testing requirements will be updated. In addition, roughly 90 percent of people living in nursing homes have been vaccinated. Facilities will need to continue regular testing, according to the governor.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.