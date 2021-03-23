Ohio governor expected to veto bill on Tuesday that would limit his authority on health orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio governor said he will veto proposed legislation on Tuesday that would limit his ability to issue health orders.
Gov. Mike DeWine previously expressed concern over how, if passed, Senate Bill 22 would interfere with the state’s response to health emergencies, such as the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have to veto it, not so much for me because we’re coming out of this, but I’m very concerned about the future,” Gov. DeWine said during an early March COVID-19 briefing. “I’m very concerned about a future governor and health departments around the state not having the tools they need to keep people in this state safe.”
Senate Bill 22, introduced in January 2021 and passed by both the House and Senate in the following months, would allow Ohio’s state lawmakers to weigh in on states of emergency and revise public health orders.
The Republican governor issued a five-page letter this week to Ohio’s lawmakers urging them not to override his veto, calling the bill “unconstitutional.”
Gov. DeWine said he will further explain his reasoning for veto in a statement on Tuesday.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.