Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,533 new COVID-19 cases, 375 additional hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,439,490 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 5,533 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 263,795 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 74,283 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,588 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

