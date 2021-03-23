2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,533 new COVID-19 cases, 375 additional hospitalizations

(KXAS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,439,490 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 5,533 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 263,795 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 74,283 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,588 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
Suspected murder-suicide in Avon Lake leaves 2 adults, 2 kids dead
(Source: WOIO)
Avon Lake police identify family killed in apparent murder-suicide
The aftermath of the crash on Broadview Road in Cleveland.
Woman taken to hospital in critical condition after Parma police chase ends, driver crashes

Latest News

(Source: TSA)
TSA officers find 2 guns at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in 1 week
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies, woman critical after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse's 'light curtain'
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required for select Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse events (list)
(Source: WOIO)
South Euclid police sign warrant for murder suspect