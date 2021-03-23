2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,296 new COVID-19 cases, 337 additional hospitalizations

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Health care worker pushing hospital bed(WTVY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 2:44 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,445,786 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,296 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 265,577 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 74,620 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 9,609 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

