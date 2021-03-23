2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,310 new COVID-19 cases, 323 additional hospitalizations

(WTVY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 22,490 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,452,096 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 6,310 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 267,626 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 74,943 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 9,636 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

