2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Hispanic Heritage Month
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,617 new COVID-19 cases, additional 348 hospitalizations

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Health care worker pushing hospital bed(WTVY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 23,616 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,503,102 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,617 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 281,800 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 77,738 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 9,895 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Frank Q. Jackson
Medical examiner records reveal new details in murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson
A large number of Cleveland police officers responded to the scene of a suspected shooting near...
Cleveland mayor’s grandson Frank Q. Jackson fatally shot on East Side
19 Crime Alert
Over 210 arrested during Ohio’s largest human trafficking sting (video)
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story

Latest News

Protesters holding anti-masking signs rallied outside the Lakewood Board of Education Meeting
Protesters compare Lakewood Schools’ mask policy to child abuse, communist oppression
COVID-19 has become the leading cause of death for police officers since the pandemic began...
As police push back on vaccine mandates, some cities face staffing shortages
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,810 new COVID-19 cases, additional 264 hospitalizations
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,515 new COVID-19 cases