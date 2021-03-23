2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,078 new COVID-19 cases, additional 239 hospitalizations

Health care worker pushing hospital bed
Health care worker pushing hospital bed
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 23,955 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,515,838 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 4,078 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 285,858 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 78,488 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 9,987 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

