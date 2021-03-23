2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,839 new COVID-19 cases, additional 161 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 24,164 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,531,815 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,839 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 290,988 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 79,297 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 10,077 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

