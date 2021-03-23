2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,348 new COVID-19 cases, additional 237 hospitalizations

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 25,067 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,565,043 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

On Friday afternoon, 19 News hosted a question-and-answer forum with a panel of doctors from the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Medical Center, University Hospitals, and the Summa Health System. Viewers had the opportunity to ask any COVID-19 vaccine-related questions to the medical experts.

The 24-hour increase of 4,348 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 301,810 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 80,852 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 10,240 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

FILE - Gov. DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine answers questions regarding recent exposure to COVID-19
Attorney generals in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee sued the Biden Administration Thursday over...
Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee sue Biden over COVID vaccine mandate
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish is joined by other officials at a ribbon cutting for...
Cuyahoga County Diversion Center expands to general public
CDC recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11
Doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children already being shipped to Ohio providers