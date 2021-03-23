Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,348 new COVID-19 cases, additional 237 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 25,067 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,565,043 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

On Friday afternoon, 19 News hosted a question-and-answer forum with a panel of doctors from the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth Medical Center, University Hospitals, and the Summa Health System. Viewers had the opportunity to ask any COVID-19 vaccine-related questions to the medical experts.

The 24-hour increase of 4,348 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 301,810 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 80,852 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 10,240 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

