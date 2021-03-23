2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,791 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,567,834 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 2,791 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 302,463 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 80,979 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 10,259 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Cleveland Cavaliers' Jamario Moon (15) reacts in an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix...
5 former Cleveland Cavaliers players face federal charges in $4 million health care fraud plot
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Kirk Louis and Cristina Calderon’s toddler daughter mauled to death by a dog over the weekend.
Akron family of toddler killed by pitbull shares their story
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)

Latest News

A kid receives their COVID-19 vaccine. As of early November, children ages 5 to 11 can receive...
Where to find COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 in Northeast Ohio
Clock is ticking for unvaccinated nursing home workers to get the shot
Clock is ticking for unvaccinated nursing home workers to get the shot
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,348 new COVID-19 cases, additional 237 hospitalizations
FILE - Gov. DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine answers questions regarding recent exposure to COVID-19