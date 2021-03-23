2 Strong 4 Bullies
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 381 new COVID-19 cases

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Department of Health said 20,115 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,108,146 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 381 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 181,298 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,071 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,247 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
A customer at a McDonald's in Ravenna, Ohio was caught on video assaulting workers over slushie...
Woman captured on video attacking McDonald’s employees in Ohio (explicit language)
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment
2 Canton McKinley football players speak out about teammate’s punishment: why they say it was unfair for 7 coaches to lose their jobs
Erie County Sheriff said these kinds of crimes have become pretty routine at the waterpark in...
Wild brawl caught on camera at Kalahari Resorts in Sandusky

Latest News

“I was saying no and pushing him away, and that’s when he physically grabbed me by my throat...
Woman says Cleveland police officer choked her while sexually assaulting her in 2019; officer denies allegations
Doctors help treat MIS-C patients
Northeast Ohio girl beats rare disease connected to COVID-19
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms Friday afternoon and evening; tornadoes possible
Pictured is the dog that was tossed from a red sports car type vehicle.
Portage Animal Protective League rescues dog tossed from car