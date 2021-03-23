2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,363 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,572,197 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 4,363 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 303,623 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 81,036 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 10,268 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

