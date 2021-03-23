Ohio reports 3,122 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 3,122 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,575,319 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 25,067.

In the past 24 hours, at least 23 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hosptials.

