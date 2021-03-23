2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 3,122 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 3,122 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,575,319 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 25,067.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 23 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hosptials.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
Surveillance camera captures the Sept. 19 murder of Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of...
New video shows ambush murder of Cleveland mayor’s grandson (exclusive)
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

Organizations like the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging has a critical need for home health...
Thousands of Ohioans waiting for home health care services amid staffing shortages
After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,363 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 2,791 new COVID-19 cases