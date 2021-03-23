Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,994 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 25,282 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,590,792 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 4,994 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 310,647 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 81,935 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 10,353 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

