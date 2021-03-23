2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,379 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 25,643 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,596,171 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 5,379 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 312,310 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 82,075 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 10,365 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

