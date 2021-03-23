2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,628 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,604,488 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,628 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 314,398 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 82,311 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 10,375 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Delonte West
Former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Delonte West arrested in Florida on alcohol-related charge

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,379 new COVID-19 cases
Narcan nasal spray
University Hospitals is ready to help struggling addicts as overdose deaths soar
Cleveland Clinic
Cleveland Clinic employees in US must be fully vaccinated by January
KodoCARE pharmacy now offering vaccinations to children age 5-11.
Ohio Gov. DeWine visits student COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Summit County