Ohio reports 5,639 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 5,639 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,614,054 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 25,813.

In the past 24 hours, at least 53 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

