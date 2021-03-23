Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,382 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,620,436 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 6,382 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 320,257 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 83,242 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 10,479 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

