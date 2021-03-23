2 Strong 4 Bullies
HS Game of the Week
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 6,382 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,620,436 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 6,382 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 320,257 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 83,242 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 10,479 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Tornadoes leave path of destruction in several Northeast Ohio counties
Mike Trivisonno
Mike Trivisonno, of WTAM 1100 Cleveland’s Newsradio, dies at the age of 74
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s daughter has died
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say

Latest News

Pre- and post-Thanksgiving rapid COVID-19 tests available in Summit County
FILE
Ohio reports 5,639 new COVID-19 cases
Opioid prevention requested in $808 million settlement payout.
Ohio getting $808 million in opioid settlement funds, one organization wants that to go towards “life saving tactics”
hospital beds
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,927 new COVID-19 cases, additional 137 hospitalizations