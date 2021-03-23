2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 6,429 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 6,429 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,633,480 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,063.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 28 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

