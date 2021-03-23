2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 382 new COVID-19 cases, additional 44 deaths added to state’s total

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Updated: 3 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Department of Health said 20,159 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,108,528 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 382 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 181,445 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,125 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 8,251 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

