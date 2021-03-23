2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,797 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,642,867 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 3,797 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 326,353 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 84,132 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 10,553 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

