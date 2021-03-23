2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Wednesday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 6,751 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,660,131 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,190.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 24 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

