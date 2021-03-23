2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 9,143 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported a 9,143 coronavirus case change in the last 24 hours.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,669,274 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number of coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,483.

In the past 24 hours, at least 28 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

