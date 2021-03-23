2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports 5,731 new COVID-19 cases

FILE
FILE(KBTX)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 5,731 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,683,472 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,483.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 29 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman
North Ridgeville City Schools
North Ridgeville High School student dies over the weekend

Latest News

FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,245 new COVID-19 cases
2nd deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School is Sunday
Sign up by Sunday to meet 2nd deadline for Ohio Vax-2-School
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,222 new COVID-19 cases
COVID
World Health Organization classifies new variant first reported by South Africa