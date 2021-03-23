Ohio reports 5,731 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 5,731 coronavirus cases.

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,683,472 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 26,483.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 29 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.