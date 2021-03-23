Ohio reports single-day increase of 208 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,108,736 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 208 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Saturday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 181,505 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,169 total hospitalizations reported on Saturday, at least 8,259 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

