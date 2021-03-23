2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,944 new COVID-19 cases, additional 425 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 26,587 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,699,161 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 8,944 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 343,981 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 86,878 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 10,807 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

