Ohio reports single-day increase of 9,131 new COVID-19 cases, additional 366 hospitalizations

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 26,587 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,708,292 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The 24-hour increase of 9,131 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 346,597 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 87,244 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 10,848 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

