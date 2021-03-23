2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
Turkey Giveaway
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports single-day increase of 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, additional 177 hospitalizations

(SCDHEC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 26,851 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,735,925 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 4,922 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 354,107 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 87,953 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 10,904 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
The AMBER Alert was canceled around 10 p.m. Friday after the 5-year-old girl was found safe in...
Amber Alert canceled for 5-year-old girl abducted by man in Stark County
2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Nathaniel Poke and Hakeem Ali Shomo
East Cleveland police seek 2 in connection with kidnapping, killing of Cleveland woman

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic changes visitor policies due to COVID-19
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads
The father was not vaccinated when he came down with COVID-19. He is now urging people who are...
Father urges vaccination after more than 5 months in hospital with COVID
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 5,354 new COVID-19 cases