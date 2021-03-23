Ohio reports single-day increase of 8,707 new COVID-19 cases, additional 395 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,011 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,752,508 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

A Cleveland Clinic doctor discussed the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine against the omicron variant during a Wednesday afternoon interview.

The 24-hour increase of 8,707 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Wednesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 359,105 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 88,960 total hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 11,028 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

