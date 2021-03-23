Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,359 new COVID-19 cases, additional 419 hospitalizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,371 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,768,367 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The 24-hour increase of 7,359 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Friday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 363,514 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 89,732 total hospitalizations reported on Friday, at least 11,115 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

