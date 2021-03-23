Over 1.7 million total COVID-19 cases in Ohio since pandemic start, including new omicron variant detected by Cleveland Clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,371 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,787,029 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

An additional 367,858 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 90,368 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 11,174 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.