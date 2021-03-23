Ohio reports increase of 9,922 new COVID-19 cases, 555 hospitalizations; data includes backlog of results

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,594 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,796,951 cases since the start of the pandemic.

The increase of 9,922 includes data from laboratories that reported a backlog of results or manual reporting errors, which have since been resolved.

According to the Ohio Department of Health:

“The 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15, and 16.”

An additional 371,194 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 90,923 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 11,239 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

