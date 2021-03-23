2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports increase of 9,922 new COVID-19 cases, 555 hospitalizations; data includes backlog of results

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,594 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,796,951 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The increase of 9,922 includes data from laboratories that reported a backlog of results or manual reporting errors, which have since been resolved.

According to the Ohio Department of Health:

“The 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15, and 16.”

An additional 371,194 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 90,923 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 11,239 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
Left to right, top to bottom: Destiny Henderson, Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel...
6 suspects in custody for torture, murder of woman; 1 still on the run, East Cleveland police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights

Latest News

Discolored water could still be an issue in several East side suburbs, Cleveland Water officials say
Bedford City School students work remotely due to illnesses
Omicron variant discovered in Cleveland
FILE
Over 1.7 million total COVID-19 cases in Ohio since pandemic start, including new omicron variant detected by Cleveland Clinic