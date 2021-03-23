2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 166 new COVID-19 cases

Shots at the Wolstein Center
Shots at the Wolstein Center(Source: Provided to WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,108,902 total coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 166 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 181,555 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 60,177 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 8,259 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

