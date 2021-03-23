2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio reports increase of 11,803 new COVID-19 cases; data includes backlog of results

FILE
FILE(WWNY)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 27,594 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,819,342 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

Here’s a video review of the day’s data:

The increase of 11,803 includes data from laboratories that reported a backlog of results or manual reporting errors, which have since been resolved.

According to the Ohio Department of Health:

“The 24-hour daily case counts change will be artificially inflated on Dec. 14, 15, and 16.”

An additional 377,267 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 91,800 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 11,314 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in fiery crash in Newburgh Heights
2 killed in fiery crash on I-77 after fleeing from traffic stop in stolen SUV, police say
(Source: WOIO)
Cleveland Police fatally shoot man in downtown Cleveland Sunday
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down on the stand as he testifies about his encounter with the late...
LeBron James responds to Kyle Rittenhouse testimony: ‘That boy ate some lemon heads’
An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Thomas J. Graley
Woman dies after brutal beating by boyfriend, Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says

Latest News

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine
Ohio Gov. DeWine, first lady Fran exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19
Health workers at a mass vaccine clinic at Tuscarawas County Health Department.
Ohio health officials meet as COVID-19 count climbs, including recent omicron case in Tuscarawas County resident
FILE
Ohio reports increase of 10,588 new COVID-19 cases; data includes backlog of results
Baker Mayfield at Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio in Lorain County
Boys & Girls Clubs say Baker Mayfield tested negative for COVID-19 day after visit with around 75 children