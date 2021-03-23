2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports 10,025 new COVID-19 cases

By Julia Bingel
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday afternoon, Ohio Department of Health officials reported an additional 10,025 coronavirus cases.

<

According to Ohio health officials, there have been at least 1,829,367 cases since the start of the pandemic.

And, the latest number for coronavirus deaths in Ohio stands at 28,028.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

In the past 24 hours, at least 43 individuals were admitted to intensive care units at Ohio hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

