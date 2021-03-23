2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,639 new COVID-19 cases

By Avery Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 1,847,140 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 7,639 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 383,622 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

The latest number for coronavirus deaths of Ohio residents stands at 28,028.

Out of the 92,519 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 11,383 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

